Georges River Council calls for more information on Kempt Field safety fears

Georges River Council is calling on the Department of Planning and Environment as the landowners of Kempt Field to work with the council to ensure the park is safe for the community.
Georges River Council closed a large part of Kempt Field, Hurstville in December, 2022, to reduce the safety risk to the community.
Due to continuing safety concerns centred around the subsidence of the land, the area remains closed.
"After repeated requests from Council, the landowners (Department of Planning and Environment) have provided limited information regarding the former landfill site and risk to public safety associated with the significant and ongoing subsidence," a report to the February 27 council meeting stated.
"Council, through a GIPA (Government Information Public Access) application, has requested all information relating to Kempt Field to determine next steps."
The move was revealed in a council reply to a Question with Notice by Councillor Nancy Liu.
"The decision to close a large portion of Kempt Field was not taken lightly. There are approximately 8,000 people who call the Hurstville City Centre home and 94 per cent of housing is high density," the council report said.
"The closure of Kempt Field, due to ongoing safety concerns, is directly impacting the health and wellbeing of the Hurstville community.
"While Kempt Field is a popular location, subsidence in the park which affects the pedestrian pathway and part of the playground equipment means Council must prioritise the safety of our community.
"Fencing along the affected perimeter and signage has been put in place to protect anyone visiting this part of the park.
"Daily inspections of the fencing are now occurring due to people seeking to access Allawah station via Roberts Lane and or utilise parking close to the site. "
Last month, a spokesperson for the Department of Planning and Environment said the investigation findings will be provided to the Council and any potential remediation actions will be progressed.
The 3.173 hectare Kempt Field site is on the eastern edge of the Hurstville city centre, next to the East Quarter development.
The site, which was previously a brickworks, was filled to become a reserve around 1977. It is NSW Government-owned and has been under the care, control and management of Council for more than 40 years.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
