St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$4.3 million grant for urgent road repairs in Georges River LGA

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 1 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
t is estimated that approximately 70,000 square-meteres to 75,000 square-metres of road surface area in Georges River LGA requires urgent road patching to make the road section safe and serviceable due to last year's severe and continuous rain.

Georges River Council will receive $4,305,754 in State Government funding for urgent road patching following last year's heavy rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.