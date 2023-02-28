$4.3 million grant for urgent road repairs in Georges River LGA

Georges River Council will receive $4,305,754 in State Government funding for urgent road patching following last year's heavy rain.
The funding is being supplied under the Regional and Local Roads Repair Program (Program) which supports councils to undertake urgent repairs to their road network significantly impacted by severe flooding, storm damage and persistent wet weather events during 2022.
It is estimated that approximately 70,000 square-meteres to 75,000 square-metres of road surface area requires urgent road patching to make the road section safe and serviceable due to last year's severe and continuous rain.
"Council`s budget for road maintenance for 22/23 has been well exceeded and is unable to fund the required works. This funding will allow work to be undertaken to recertify this damage," a report to the February 27 council meeting said.
"Data out of the 2022 road pavement condition study shows that approximately 13.33 per cent of the road network is displaying lower or poor serviceability due severe flooding related pavement damage from 22 February 2022.
"Council Engineers are continuing to work with Transport for NSW to seek reimbursement for damages."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news.
