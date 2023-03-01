St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Right of public to speak at council meetings defended

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 1 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Right of public to speak at council meetings defended

The right to address councillors directly at council meetings was defended at Georges River Council this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.