Right of public to speak at council meetings defended

The right to address councillors directly at council meetings was defended at Georges River Council this week.
Coucilllor Elise Borg submitted a motion to the February 27 meeting calling on the Council write to the Minister for Local Government to request an amendment to the Model Code for NSW council meetings to provide a mandatory clause allowing members of the community to directly address Councillors during the public forum item on the agenda of Council and Committee meetings.
She was unanimously supported by her fellow councillors
There was community anger when it was revealed last month that the Review of the Councillor Misconduct Framework currently before the State Government included the proposal: 'Mandate that public forum sessions be separated from formal business agendas for council and committee meetings.'
This prompted Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman to say, "The public's right to attend and observe council meetings is guaranteed under the Local Government Act. Any reforms proposed to the councillor conduct framework will not remove this right. The Government guarantees that this right will remain."
Cr Borg pointed out that the Minister's comments did not provide any certainty.
"In fact, they made me even more concerned about the potential silencing of the community in Council Meetings. 'Attend' and 'Observe' council meetings could mean to sit in the gallery and watch," Cr Borg said.
"Minister Tuckerman has provided no guarantee of the public's right to 'participate' in Council Meetings as part of a 'Public Forum.
"A fundamental part of democracy is the public's right to voice an opinion to the governments that represent them.
"As we know here the Public Forum in a Council Meeting is the last opportunity for the community to voice concerns directly to Councillors, before we debate the issues raised and exercise our vote, which is made here in the meeting in front of the community.
"The Public Forum provides complete transparency and is where the principles of democracy and 'people power' can be fully exercised.
"So whilst we wait for the final outcome and recommendations of the Councillor Misconduct Review from the NSW Government, to see if they listened to the community, I believe Georges River Council should get on the front foot and formally write to the Minister to request an amendment to the Model Code of Meeting Practice so that it provides a mandatory clause allowing members of the community to directly address Councillors during the public forum on items on the agenda of Council and Committee meetings."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
