Take a stylish step back in time at Gardens on Forest at Peakhurst on March 12, when St George Branch of the Australian Red Cross hosts 'A Cavalcade of History and Fashion Presentation'.
On the back of International Women's Day, the 'Bustle to Bias Brides: 1880-1940', on from 1.30pm, will celebrate the womanly silhouette.
It's a fascinating journey through 60 years of bridal fashion, where guests can view historical gowns and accessories from the lives of the original wearers.
The Cavalcade of History and Fashion is a charity that preserves Australia's social and fashion history, with a collection of original historic gowns and accessories with provenance, dating from the 1700s.
The 60 years can be divided into four main fashion periods: Bustles of the 1880s and 1890s, the Edwardian era 1900-1910, the Flapper era of the 1920s and the1930s, when the art of cutting and sewing fabric on the cross or bias was perfected.
These 60 years saw an enormous change in fashion, which is reflected in the wedding gowns of their day.
Tickets $35 includes afternoon tea.
RSVP: Red Cross St George President Meg Lawther 0402 107 475 or megsy1851@bigpond.com
