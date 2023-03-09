St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George Branch of the Australian Red Cross hosts 'A Cavalcade of History and Fashion Presentation' at Gardens on Forest, Peakhurst

By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 10 2023 - 9:26am, first published 9:25am
One of the items is a sage green taffeta wedding gown, worn by Ada Louise when she married Arthur in Sydney in October 1882. The couple were scholars and won many prizes for their work. Picture supplied

Take a stylish step back in time at Gardens on Forest at Peakhurst on March 12, when St George Branch of the Australian Red Cross hosts 'A Cavalcade of History and Fashion Presentation'.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

