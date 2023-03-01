Bay Street closure "overwhelmingly positive", council says

Bayside Council and Transport for NSW are evaluating the first round of trial closures of Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands last month.
Bay Street was closed between The Grand Parade and Moate Avenue weekends, Friday night to Sunday night commencing Friday 10 February and finishing Sunday 26 February.
The closure was undertaken to address broad community concern about the level of hooning and anti-social behaviour in Brighton Le-Sands, particularly on the Grand Parade into Bay Street, mostly on weekend evenings.
Bayside Council said in a statement that the feedback from the public during the closures was most overwhelmingly positive, and inevitably some negative comments particularly from residents in streets where traffic was diverted.
"The strongest takeout from the closure was the reduction of hooning behaviour in and around Bay Street. This became more noticeable with each weekend closure,": the council said.
"The streets were taken over with people, enjoying the outdoor dining provided by Bay Street traders, kids riding their bikes, chalk art on the roadway and buskers entertaining crowds.
"Working with Transport for NSW, Council is now evaluating the impact of the closure on community access, hooning, trading and impact of traffic on surrounding areas before proceeding with the next round of closures scheduled for May/June this year."
People can give feedback on the closures until Monday 13 March, at:
