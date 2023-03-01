St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

"We never had Christmases", Greens candidate describes the impact of pokies

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:46pm, first published March 1 2023 - 2:30pm
Greens candidate for the seat of Kogarah, Tracey Yuen.

The impact of gambling on families has been described to Bayside Council in an emotional address by Greens candidate for the seat of Kogarah Tracey Yuen.

