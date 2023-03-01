The impact of gambling on families has been described to Bayside Council in an emotional address by Greens candidate for the seat of Kogarah Tracey Yuen.
"My mother had a gambling problem. She played a bit of bingo, a bit of Keno and somewhere along that slippery slope she ended up on the pokies," Ms Yuen said.
"I can only assume it was because they were so accessible being at every RSL, bowls and sports club in the area. This is why I believe reducing the number and accessibility of poker machines is so important.
"My childhood was tumultuous. We never had birthdays, excursions or Christmas or anything that involved sprint extra money. Instead it would go into the machines. When she won she came home with a big ag of groceries and when she lost it was a trigger for her anger. Her losses were capped because she had no more money to lose. Instead, I lost my mother and she lost herself.
"For people with gambling addiction, this is why harm minimisation controls and safeguards need to be put in place because they can't control themself to stop otherwise."
Ms Yuen was speaking in support of a motion on Gambling Harm Minimisation submitted by Councillor Greta Werner at the February 22 meeting of Bayside Council.
Before the debate, Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry, vacated the Chair and left the Chamber due to her declaration of a Significant Non-Pecuniary Interest because of her role as a board member of ClubsNSW.
In her motion, Cr Werner requested that Council write to the Premier of NSW and the Leader of the NSW Opposition supporting calls for NSW to introduce universal mandatory cashless and harm reduction payment systems for poker machine gambling.
Speaking in support of her Notice of Motion, Cr Werner said, "The Liquor and Gaming NSW website shows that in the Bayside LGA net profit - that's loss for our residents - was $49 million for January 2022 to June 2022.
"The number of machines in hotels was 428 for 15 hotels. For clubs, their net profit, which means a loss to residents, is nearly $35 million and this is only for half the year. And the number of machines is 1,072 across 18 premises.
"So the total number of machines in Bayside is 1,500 and I've estimated the losses per year based on the average takings for each machine in clubs and hotels is the total amount of nearly $136 million lost by Bayside residents every single year."
"Five of our clubs have 95 or more machines. Data from the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade shows Bayside has five hotels in the top 100 for gaming machine net profit, and that's out of 1,232 hotels."
But Cr Bill Saravinvoski said, "We have an election one month away. The Leader of the Labor Party, Mr Minns has quite clearly said that we put it on trial in partnership with the clubs and pubs.
"We should not be politicising this one month out from the election. At the end of the day we are not going to make the call. This is a call from the State Government, whoever wins."
Cr Werner's motion was lost and Cr Saravinovski submitted a motion: that Council notes that the matter is a State Government responsibility. 2, that once the State Election results are known, Council makes representations to the Government to ascertain its policy on the matter. 3, That Council acknowledges the contribution of clubs.
For the motion were: Councillors Muscat, Fardell, Jansyn, Saravinovski, Tsounis, Awada, Barlow, Hanna, McDougall and Sedrak., Against: Councillors Werner and Douglas.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
