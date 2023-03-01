St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Liberals endorse former City of Sydney Councillor, Craig Chung as candidate for Kogarah

Updated March 1 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:11pm
Liberal candidate for Kogarah, Craig Chung at Hurstville last weekend with Premier Dom Perrottet and Oatley MP Mark Coure.

Former City of Sydney Councillor Craig Chung has been endorsed as the Liberal candidate for the seat of Kogarah for the March 25 State Election.

