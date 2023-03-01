Liberals endorse former City of Sydney Councillor, Craig Chung as candidate for Kogarah

Former City of Sydney Councillor Craig Chung has been endorsed as the Liberal candidate for the seat of Kogarah for the March 25 State Election.
NSW Premier Dom Perrottet introduced Mr Chung as the Liberal candidate for Kogarah during a visit to Hurstville on the weekend.
He takes on Labor leader and Kogarah MP Chris Minns who holds the seat with a 0.1 per cent margin.
Mr Chung was raised at Kogarah Bay, attended Carlton South Public School and Sydney Technical High School in Bexley.
He is the owner of an education export business and was a councillor at Ryde council for four years and City of Sydney Council for five years after being recruited by Christine Forster, sister of former Prime Minister, Tony Abbott.
Mr Chung said his small business experience spans the law, hospitality, education and agriculture.
Mr Chung has regularly volunteered with Sydney City Mission, Meals on Wheels and Rotary. In 2019, Craig was awarded the Rotary Community Service Award for contributing to volunteering and the community.
"I understand the pressure of small and family businesses. That is why my vision is to continue to provide opportunities for small businesses in the Kogarah electorate to grow, expand and employ more people," he said.
"I want to be part of the Perrottet Government that is helping families with the growing cost of living, and easing pressure on family budgets with great programs like the Back to School, Active Kids and Creative Kids vouchers."
Mr Chung is committed to public service through his years of experience as an elected Liberal, having served as an elected councilor in both Ryde and City of Sydney local governments.
"My experience in advocating for important local amenities and infrastructure has prepared me to be able to deliver for this community, helping it grow through connection, and social sustainability," he said.
