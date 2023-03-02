The ancient and the modern came together in a colourful launch of the final stage of Anglicare's Woolooware Shores retirement village at Taren Point.
An Indigenous smoking ceremony and dances, followed by a sod-turning, took place on Wednesday March 1 on the site where two buildings containing 78 apartments will be built.
Stage Eight comprises one one-bedroom, 41 two-bedrooms and 36 three-bedrooms, including four penthouses.
There will be under croft parking, a podium level with landscaped garden, BBQ area and water views.
Two multi-purpose common rooms, available to all residents, will be able to be booked by different village community groups, such as the sewing group.
All pathways will be connected to the cycle pathway on the waterfront.
Anglicare and building contractor Growthbuilt are working towards providing a number of EV charging stations.
Piling will start next week, with the first slab due to be poured in May.
The anticipated completion date is early 2025, with residents expected to move in around the middle of that year.
Sales of apartments in Stage Eight are scheduled to start in 2024.
When completed, Woolooware Shores will have 411 apartments and 171 residential care rooms.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
