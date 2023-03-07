They started in a church hall, spent time in old squash courts and a former Chinese restaurant and now have had to move to a factory unit.
But, the Dandelion Support Network is ready to put down roots for a permanent home - if they can just find the right premises.
Dandelion, which supports children and families in need, is one of Sutherland Shire's most loved and respected community organisations.
It has grown in 12 years from providing a small helping hand for parents with new babies to distributing clothes and equipment for children of wide-ranging ages throughout Sydney and down to the Illawarra.
Last year, 2138 families and 4025 children were helped, and there has been a huge increase in demand this year with skyrocketing inflation and interest rate rises.
But, unless suitable permanent premises are found, Dandelion will have to move out of the shire.
The organisation revealed last week it was urgently moving to another temporary location due to "water issues" at the former Caringbah Chinese Restaurant premises, from which it has operated for the past few years.
Donors are requested to drop off goods between 1pm and 3pm at a new temporary "home" - Unit 4, 141-151 Taren Point Rd - Entry off Box Rd, first driveway on the left after turning off Taren Point Road.
"We are still on the hunt for our new permanent home and we would be forever grateful for any suggestions or help locating the right space," Dandelion said.
General manager Gabrielle Humphreys said the organisation received a donation from a benefactor in June 2022 to purchase premises.
"We would love to stay in the shire, but so far we haven't been able to find anything suitable," she said.
"It has to be level and we need a lot of space - 800 to 900 square metres," she said.
Ms Humphreys said Kurnell was impractical, and around Kirrawee was the preferred area.
"We have about 90 volunteers, with about 20 on site each day," she said.
"We could do with more active volunteers, particularly to help with the preparation of prams, cots and car seats.
"We can't get enough of those items," she said. "We ask that the quality be what you would give as a gift."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.