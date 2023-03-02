Project launch to restore the missing green link of Wolli Creek

The campaign to create a vital missing green link between the Cooks River and Wolli Creek corridors was launched on February 27.
Called the Unwin Green Street Project (UGS), it aims to protect land at the top of Unwin Street, Earlwood for public use and create a suitable eastern entrance to the Wolli Creek Regional Park.
Wolli Creek Preservation Society president, Peter Stevens said it would create a continuous 13km green corridor running all the way down the Cooks River and up to the Wolli Creek Valley to Bexley North.
The society is calling on the NSW Minister for Planning Planning, Anthony Roberts to transfer several vacant blocks at Unwin Road to Canterbury-Bankstown Council control to formalise the link.
Around 80 residents and guests turned out for the launch along with Canterbury MP Sophie Cotsis and the Green's representative Bradley Schott came to voice their support.
The launch marked the formalisation of a community movement to stop the Office of Strategic Lands (OSL), under the umbrella of the Department of Planning and Environment, from selling three green space lots (14-18 Unwin Street) in Unwin Street to developers, and to lobby for ownership of several green lots on Unwin Street to be transferred to National Parks and Wildlife or to the Canterbury-Bankstown City Council for preservation as parkland.
"The essence of the Unwin Green Street Project is to 'Green Up 'Unwin Street to provide a strong link positioned between Waterworth Park and the Wolli Creek Regional Park as a part of both the Wolli Corridor and the popular Two Valley Trail," Mr Stevens said.
Mr Stevens has also called on Mr Roberts to stop the sale in his previous letter to the Ministry: "Minister, the world has changed ... it is no longer desirable to convert rare vacant land in an identified corridor to residential use rather than repurposing it to link and consolidate major parts of that corridor."
Dr Cate Madill, a representative of the Unwin Green Street Project, said: "Recent times have shown us how important it is for all of us to be able to access open green spaces for our physical and mental wellbeing.
"Keeping this land green will protect the bush and the wildlife that calls it home. We want to see bush regeneration and conservation, not development."
Residents have launched a petition in support of the Unwin Green Street Project.
The petition links is; www.change.org/UnwinGreenStreet
