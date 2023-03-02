St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Project launch to restore the missing green link of Wolli Creek

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 2 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The campaign to create a vital missing green link between the Cooks River and Wolli Creek corridors was launched on February 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.