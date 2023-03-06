Academic success through focus on wellbeing

At St Ursula's College, a focus on student wellbeing goes hand-in-hand with academic success. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for St Ursula's College Kingsgrove.

Choosing the perfect school for your daughter - one that is going to give her the best opportunities to fulfil her potential - is not an easy task.



You want a school with a strong history of academic excellence but also one that seeks to develop the whole person, and that cares deeply about its students' wellbeing.



Mary Leask, Principal of one of Sydney's leading Catholic girls' schools, St Ursula's College Kingsgrove, said a focus on student wellbeing goes hand-in-hand with academic success.



"One aspect of wellbeing is, of course, a strong pastoral care program that ensures girls are seen, heard and known by their teachers and peers," Mrs Leask said.



"The St Ursula's pastoral care program fosters these strong connections through dedicated pastoral care lessons and activities, as well as programs that build confidence, resilience and socio-emotional skills."



Mrs Leask said students who feel supported make more focused learners and this is where the second part of a St Ursula's education comes in: personalised learning pathways.



"Every one of our students builds an individual pathway to success; one that aligns with her academic needs and interests, which might include a learning support program, the Newman Gifted and Talented Program, or choosing a school-leaving qualification that best suits her - either the HSC or the International Baccalaureate Diploma," she said.



"St Ursula's is the first systemic Catholic school in NSW to offer the IB Diploma; an international qualification that has previously only been available to students attending independent schools."



The all-girls' Catholic school that has been educating young women for more than 68 years has long been an academic high achiever - it's consistently ranked in the top 100 secondary schools in NSW.



The College's approach to a holistic education was evident in the HSC results of the Class of 2022.



Eight students earned top ten places in nine subjects, the highest number of top achievers for any systemic Catholic school in Sydney. Seventy-six students earned 158 Distinguished Achievements which means they were awarded a mark over 90 in 158 subjects.



One of the students, Clara Medanic, who topped the state in Croatian Continuers, gave credit to St Ursula's teachers who had guided her.



"Doing subjects you truly love and are passionate about really helps you in the long term," she said.



"At St Ursula's, having people around me that cared about me and supported me, not just as a student, but as a person, was so important to me. I'm grateful to have had teachers who identified our talents from the very beginning."



A key part of a St Ursula's education is personalised learning pathways that ensure all students feel supported. Picture supplied.

St Ursula's is known for catering for its students' diverse range of passions and talents. Whether they are keen sportswomen, musicians, scientists or anything in between, the school offers specialised facilities and courses that allow them to follow their dreams.



"No matter what they choose to do, our great hope is to instil in each of our girls a deep, lifelong love of learning and we work hard to foster a culture that enriches each student's life," said Mrs Leask.



Find out more about St Ursula's College by attending Open Day, Wednesday 8 March, from 3:30pm to 6pm. Parents can also book private school tours, which are running on 9 and 10 March. Register here now.

