New multi-purpose hall promised for Heathcote High School

Lee Evans (left), principal Steve Waser, school captains Adam Lohoar and Charlie Mielke, Sarah Mitchell and P&C secretary Neridah Armstrong. Picture supplied

Heathcote High School has been promised a new multi-purpose hall from a re-elected Liberal-Nationals government.

