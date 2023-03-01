Heathcote High School has been promised a new multi-purpose hall from a re-elected Liberal-Nationals government.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell made the announcement with Heathcote MP, student leaders and a P&C representative on Wednesday.
Mr Evans said he had advocated for a new, modern hall for a number of years, and parents had supported the move.
Ms Mitchell said this project would offer students new learning opportunities.
"We know the importance of our school halls as a natural meeting place for the school and broader community," she said in a statement.
"We want to work with the school community to ensure their feedback is reflected in the new facility."
Ms Mitchell said the Coalition would invest $8.6 billion in school infrastructure over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 160 new and upgraded schools.
"This builds on the more than $9.1 billion invested in projects delivered since 2017, creating a total $17.7 billion investment in public education infrastructure," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
