An airconditioned pod with faster access are the key features of a new police car designed for highly trained dogs on the force.
NSW Police launched its latest on-the-road resource for canines and their handlers at the Menai training site this week.
The Dog Unit presented the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Proline, which was selected following extensive tests and officer feedback.
Increased safety and performance were considered paramount in the choice, which means better conditions for the handler and their mate.
Commander of Metropolitan Field Operations, Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon, said this was a revolutionary new dog squad vehicle.
"The Dog Unit performs an outstanding job statewide, providing support to operational police officers and keeping the community safe, It's really about enhancing the safety and comfort of our handlers and dogs," he said.
The new module that has been fitted enables temperature control and a remote release, to get the dog out of the car quickly.
"These dogs are highly trained to immediately go to their handler, sit and await further instructions," Deputy Commissioner Lanyon said.
"Over the next year we intend to purchase 60 of these vehicles at a cost of $2 million, which shows a great investment in the safety and comfort of officers and our dogs.
"While the transition takes place we will continue to use the vehicles that have served us so faithfully in the fleet."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
