Premier Chris Minns recalled the Code Red community campaign of a decade ago as he joined in a sod-turning ceremony for the $411 million third and final stage of the St George Hospital rebuild on Thursday.
In 2013, medical staff joined forces with the community, and supported by the Leader, successfully pressured the state government to begin a massive upgrade of the badly-run down hospital.
Stage three, which is expected to be completed in late 2025 and opened in 2026, will see a range of clinical services, many of which are at present provided from demountable buildings, incorporated into an Integrated Ambulatory Care Precinct.
They include:
Contractor BESIX Watpac is delivering the project, which also includes new parking, on the Kensington Street side of the campus.
The project will complement the previously completed Emergency Department, eight-level Acute Services Building and upgraded Birth Unit and Operating Theatre redevelopment, bringing the total investment to $740 million.
Mr Minns, who is also the MP for Kogarah, said $385 million was "a significant capital investment in this fast-growing part of NSW for a community that desperately needs it".
"Stage one and two have been delivered over the last 10 years," he said.
"Stage three is a commitment by both sides of politics to be completely fair. We need to get on with the job and deliver it for this community and we are determined to do it."
Mr Minns paid tribute to "the passionate advocates" for redeveloping the hospital over the past 10 years, led by the Medical Staff Council, which at that time was headed by Associate Professor Theresa Jacques.
"We remember the Code Red campaign, which was run in the local community," he said.
"Basically, every politician of all political persuasions was co-opted into this grass-roots movement to deliver a major new hospital to the residents of St George.
"We know this will save lives and we know the people who work in these hospitals and health precincts do an amazing job.
"I know personally many of the families and nurses and health care professionals and paramedics who live and work in the St George area - they are friends of Anna and mine.
"I know they put themselves second and the public first during the COVID emergency to keep the St George community safe.
"So, to deliver a world class brand new hospital for them is the least the NSW Government can do and we are determined to deliver it."
Health Minister Ryan Park said St George was one of the busiest hospitals in the state.
"In the last three months, over 20,000 people presented to their emergency department, of whom 3000 were in the very serious Category 2," he said.
Mr Park said the hospital was also making good inroads in the surgical backlog, with the backlog cut by 300 in the last three months.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
