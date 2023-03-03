St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside Council harmonising waste services

March 4 2023 - 7:30am
The grant will help Council harmonise existing services across Bayside, as a green waste bin program was previously implemented in the former City of Botany Bay Council area.

Bayside Council has received a $1.25m grant from the NSW EPA Environmental Trust to introduce a green waste bin program in 2023/24 in the former Rockdale City Council area including Bexley North.

