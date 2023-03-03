Bayside Council harmonising waste services

Bayside Council has received a $1.25m grant from the NSW EPA Environmental Trust to introduce a green waste bin program in 2023/24 in the former Rockdale City Council area including Bexley North.
"This grant will help Council harmonise existing services across Bayside, as a green waste bin program was previously implemented in the former City of Botany Bay Council area," Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
This harmonisation will be the first stage in transitioning to a Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) system, which requires residents to manually separate food scraps and organic waste from their red-lidded bin by 2030.
Council will focus on community education, engagement and compliance to ensure the program is successful.
Currently, Bayside residents can place their food and garden waste in the red-lidded bin, which also acts as an organics recovery bin. The material is sent to a facility where the organic material is mechanically extracted and turned into a compost.
This system diverts approximately 18,000 tonnes of food and garden organics from landfill per annum.
Council provides twenty-two recycling drop off events each year, at the Bexley and Botany depots for items that can be repaired, reused or recycled.
Council also actively supports residents to reuse the green waste from their gardens by providing advice and assistance in composting and worm farming.
