St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Lugarno Lions Community Fair moves to Riverwood Park

March 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lugarno Lions Community Fair - formerly Spring Festival - is moving to a new location this year at Riverwood Park, Coleridge Street, Riverwood.

The Lugarno Lions major community event of the year is back with a new name, location and date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.