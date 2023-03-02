Lugarno Lions Community Fair moves to Riverwood Park

The Lugarno Lions major community event of the year is back with a new name, location and date.
The Lugarno Lions Community Fair - formerly Spring Festival - is moving to a new location this year at Riverwood Park, Coleridge Street, Riverwood.
Previously held at Peakhurst Park, the community fair was postponed from September last year when rains made the park unsuitable.
It is the largest carnival in the southern side of Sydney outside of the Royal Easter Show.
Past attendances for the Community Fair has been in the tens of thousands of patrons.
"Because the new venue is close to Riverwood Station only, 10 minutes' walk, we encourage more people to travel to the festival by train where a free all-day bus service kindly provided by St George Community Transport will be available which will include a stop outside Club Rivers," 2023 Lions Community Fair Chairman Kevin Reid said.
There will be three stages of free all-day entertainment with the Jukebox Show MC'd by the well-known television presenter and radio host Susie Elelman.
The leading attraction this year will be "Elvis meets the Beatles" at the North Stage and we will have around 25 carnival rides and sideshows, camel and pony rides, 160 stalls and the free Trackless Train and Animal Farm sponsored by Club Rivers.
Rides include Space Jam, Dodgems, Sizzler, Body Rock, Fantasy Cups, Flying Elephants and much more. The popular Classic Car Show is back.
The Lugarno Lions Community Fair will be held on Sunday, 26th March 2023 from 9am to 4pm.
