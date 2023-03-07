Large family residence

This spacious family residence set on approximately 771 square metres is ideally positioned on the highly sought-after Yowie Bay peninsular.
The home provides perfect living for a large family or a separate two bedroom in-law accommodation including a modern kitchen and bathroom plus a sunny terrace.
The layout features five good size bedrooms each with built-in robes, two modern bathrooms and a powder room off the laundry, plus ducted air-conditioning throughout.
The large open plan formal lounge and dining rooms present fabulous indoor entertaining, plus the front terrace with leafy outlook adds extra outdoor entertaining.
A light-filled kitchen with stainless steel appliances looks out to the rear yard, and the adjoining family room leads to a paved courtyard, a private rear lawn and a sunny garden with a large sparkling in-ground swimming pool perfect for summer.
This beautifully presented home is close to Yowie Bay boat ramp, the local public school, café, Miranda Westfield Shopping Centre and a train station. Yowie bay is a very popular area for families for long term living and there are not many homes that are sold each year. The locals living in the area enjoy the short stroll down to the waterfront on Yowie Bay and the continuous walk along the Yowie Bay Peninsular which separates the waterfront bays of Yowie Bay and Gymea Bay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.