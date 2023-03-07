St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
61 Attunga Road, Yowie Bay

By Prestige Property
March 8 2023 - 9:15am
Large family residence

5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 61 Attunga Road, Yowie Bay
  • Contact agent for price
  • Agency: Luxe Real Estate Cronulla
  • Contact: Stuart Payne 0417 066 778
  • Inspect: Saturday 11am

This spacious family residence set on approximately 771 square metres is ideally positioned on the highly sought-after Yowie Bay peninsular.

