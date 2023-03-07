Large family residence

This beautifully presented home is close to Yowie Bay boat ramp, the local public school, café, Miranda Westfield Shopping Centre and a train station. Yowie bay is a very popular area for families for long term living and there are not many homes that are sold each year. The locals living in the area enjoy the short stroll down to the waterfront on Yowie Bay and the continuous walk along the Yowie Bay Peninsular which separates the waterfront bays of Yowie Bay and Gymea Bay.