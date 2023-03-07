St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Property of the Week

149 Attunga Road, Yowie Bay

By Sutherland House of the Week
March 8 2023 - 9:30am
Deep waterfront sanctuary

4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 149 Attunga Road, Yowie Bay
  • Auction: April 5 (unless sold prior)
  • Agency: Highland, Cronulla
  • Contact: John Schwarzer 0408 604 422
  • Inspect: By appointment

This uniquely-crafted home "boasts flowing interiors, soaring ceilings and all-season alfresco entertaining," said agent John Schwarzer.

