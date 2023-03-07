Deep waterfront sanctuary

This uniquely-crafted home "boasts flowing interiors, soaring ceilings and all-season alfresco entertaining," said agent John Schwarzer.
"Evoking the calming ambience of a tropical resort, this home is an exclusive waterfront sanctuary with a sweeping panorama over Yowie Bay," he added.
The layout features a sunken living room with seamless indoor to outdoor flow to a wraparound patio and a collection of outdoor entertaining areas that welcome sweeping water views over Yowie Bay.
With four modern bedrooms featuring built-in wardrobes, and a main with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, this home also includes a private studio with its own a kitchenette, shower, and private setting deck.
"The stone island kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample storage," John noted.
"This property exudes an uplifting sense of space, light, and privacy."
In addition to all of this, the home takes full advantage of its waterfront location with facilities which include a jetty pontoon, a sandy beach, and a very handy inclinator which makes the descent and ascent to and from the water level a breeze.
"Peacefully tucked away in one of the most sought-after peninsulas, this home feels exceptionally private, set back from the street," John said.
