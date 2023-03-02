St George cricket club has had many champions in its century of existence but with the recent passing of Warren Saunders OAM at the age of 88 it lost its greatest ever club man.
His impact on the St George DCC and indeed the local area was such that in 2018 a book written, by John Rogers, titled "Mr St George" - Warren Saunders and the culture of success he inspired- was published.
Warren started his cricket at St George in the Green Shield competition and he often told of sitting at the Hurstville Oval gate near the fence watching O'Reilly, Morris, Lindwall and their contemporaries terrorise opponents with their skills.
From Green Shield he graduated through the ranks to 1st grade where he established an enviable record, ultimately scoring 10952 runs.
At the age of 24 he was appointed the team's captain and in his 14 years at the helm, led the team to five premierships,and three runners up titles- In the same period the club won seven Club Championships.
Warren was an outstanding leader. He was firm but fair and a master tactician. Most importantly he had a reputation as a true sportsman and generous opponent.
He encouraged positive cricket and led from the front gaining total respect from his team mates-he was a true gentleman.
Warren also a had a strong career for NSW, playing 35 times and captaining twice, averaging over 40 at the top of the order. His contribution to NSW cricket included as a State Selector, team manager and service on the State Board.
He also had a stint as a Director of Cricket Australia. He was awarded CNSW Life Membership in 1977 receiving the same honour from his beloved St George in 1970.
While Warren's contribution to St George on the field was major it was his efforts in administration that left a legacy. He served on the Committee for 37 years, the last 10 as President.
For the last 30 years he held the position of Patron with his great friend Brian Booth.
They were the two pillars of the great Club.
But Mr St George didnt just play cricket, at the time St George also dominated rugby league, and Warren was an intrinsic part of that Club, he was a long term Director and Club Official and his connection with the Club went back to his days as a ball boy for many years.
His name and image lives on in the "Spirit of the Red V" Museum on the lower ground floor of St George Leagues Club.
Cricket NSW CEO, Lee Germon, paid tribute to the man who, in 1955, earned NSW Blues cap number 497.
"Cricket in this State has lost an outstanding servant of the game, but we are all far richer for benefiting from Warren's enormous contribution as a player and administrator over many decades.
"On the field, Warren was highly respected by his teammates and captained the State with his well-known desire for positive cricket. Off the field he was a source of knowledge and was always willing to mentor younger cricketers." he said
He was a wonderful mentor and support to players, young and old, and it's fitting that this week five St George DCC players are in the NSW Sheffield Shield squad to play Victoria.
For a man who bled red and white he was also very supportive of the Sutherland club when they entered the competition in 1965.
Sydney's massive expansion over the Georges River into Sutherland Shire made it inevitable that St George cricket would have to surrender a large part of its catchment area.
It lost many players, including its superstar Norm O'Neill who lived in the heart of the shire. But Warren saw the change as inevitable and welcomed it.
Saunders recalled ONeil coming to see him ill at ease.
Norm was hesitant, and Warren said "I know they want you to captain Sutherland."
"And we think you should do it to get them started properly." he said
It wouldn't happen today.
It could be the saddest day in St George Cricket History with the passing of Warren Saunders OAM, and his children, Jenny, Sally, Margaret and John and all their families feel the loss of all the St George District. RIP
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
