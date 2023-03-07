Russell Stevens says Sutherland Shire roads are in a shocking state of repair - the worst he has seen in 45 years of living in the area.
Rather than just complaining, he decided to do something constructive about the situation.
Mr Stevens, of Jannali, has used the phone app Snap, Send Solve to report dozens of pothole locations to Sutherland Shire Council.
"The response time has been very encouraging, with most potholes fixed within a week," he said.
"Last week, I reported 24 potholes, and 22 have been completed."
Mr Stevens, a driving instructor and aged drivers assessor, drives "all over the shire", and so gets to see a lot of streets.
"The council seems to be doing a good job on the streets they have responsibility for, but the situation on the main roads, such as Princes Highway, Engadine and Taren Point Road [which are under the control of Transport for NSW] is not as good."
The council will have greater capacity to carry out repairs after sharing in state government funding of $220 million, announced in February. Details of the amount allocated to the shire have not yet been released.
A council spokesman said severe weather conditions over the past year had taken a toll on the shire's road network, with the council carrying out a significantly higher volume of road repair works.
Since the start of March, the council had repaired 5124 pot holes at 3074 individual sites - an increase of more than 168 per cent increase on the same period in 2022, he said.
"Council wishes to thank local residents for their role in directing our efforts to address areas in need of repair, particularly through the use of our Snap, Send, Solve mobile phone application," he said.
"Since the beginning of March last year, council has received 3050 requests to repair pot holes on the network or roads maintained by council, which has helped staff to identify the areas of highest priority.
"While council is responsible for the upkeep of approximately 90 per cent of the road network within Sutherland Shire, it is worth noting that around one in every five requests from local residents relate to repairs required on state government administered roads."
The spokesman said the council had been working with lead agency Transport for NSW (TfNSW), "to ensure that these concerns are appropriately acknowledged and addressed, as well as to guide the agency on the areas of greatest need".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.