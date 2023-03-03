St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

A mighty mission for Red Cross

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 3 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jody Mielke of Engadine is raising money for the Red Cross in March. Picture supplied

Engadine's Jody Mieke is helping to raise money for the Red Cross, with the upcoming Human Race for Humanity in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.