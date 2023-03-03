"The rough map is to start with a gym class at Anytime Fitness, road ride to Cronulla, run the promenade, swim at South Cronulla, ride back to Kirrawee to Cyclery Studio, run back to Engadine, swim at Engadine pool, roller skate at Cooper St Park, then head into the night with a five/six hour mountain bike ride to Otford, then hike the coastal track to Bundeena and paddle finish at Gunnamatta Park on March 26," Ms Mielke said.

