Engadine's Jody Mieke is helping to raise money for the Red Cross, with the upcoming Human Race for Humanity in March.
She will be clocking up 26 kilometres, but gathering distance through a bit of variety - swimming, running, mountain biking, hiking, paddling, road riding and roller skating.
She was inspired by her mother, who is a team leader of Red Cross Milton/Ulludulla. During the bushfires she supported those communities, plus many from Sutherland Shire who were in the regions on holidays.
"The rough map is to start with a gym class at Anytime Fitness, road ride to Cronulla, run the promenade, swim at South Cronulla, ride back to Kirrawee to Cyclery Studio, run back to Engadine, swim at Engadine pool, roller skate at Cooper St Park, then head into the night with a five/six hour mountain bike ride to Otford, then hike the coastal track to Bundeena and paddle finish at Gunnamatta Park on March 26," Ms Mielke said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.