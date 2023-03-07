Elevated lifestyle

Agent Jerry Kurzveil described this home as being in a "blue ribbon cul-de-sac location close to all amenities."
As for how close, it's under 1500 metres to Oatley's train station, and even less to the local schools and shops. Plus the location is "private, tranquil and quiet."
Additionally, it enjoys an "elevated position with tree-top views across the valley."
The home itself provides a versatile floorplan which can accommodate either one large family, or two smaller families. It's also been treated to renovated kitchen flooring and bathrooms, and it features walk-through or built-in robes in various bedrooms, along with an ensuite.
Outdoor leisure will be highlight of living in this home, with an entertaining area which includes a pizza oven, along with a pool and decking.
