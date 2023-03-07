St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Property of the Week

Letitia Street, Oatley

By St George House of the Week
March 8 2023 - 8:30am
Elevated lifestyle

5 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • Letitia Street, Oatley
  • Price guide: $1.8m
  • Agency: HT Wills, Hurstville
  • Contact: Jerry Kurzveil 0416 166 610
  • Inspect: By appointment

Agent Jerry Kurzveil described this home as being in a "blue ribbon cul-de-sac location close to all amenities."

