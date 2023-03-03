St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

George's message is to just keep growing

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 4 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rockdale resident George Stephens is living proof of the old saying, "Gardening adds years to your life and life to your years."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.