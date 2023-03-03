George's message is to just keep growing

Rockdale resident George Stephens is living proof of the old saying, "Gardening adds years to your life and life to your years."
Mr Stephens, who celebrated his 100th birthday on February 23, has been tending the garden in front of his home for the past 74 years.
And in his former role as head gardener for Rockdale Council, he was well-known to many for tending the public gardens, parks and sporting fields across the district.
Mr Stephens was born at President Avenue, Kogarah and grew up at Green Street, attending Kogarah Public school and Arncliffe Commerce School before starting work at 15 years-of-age.
"I was the eldest of seven children and when my dad, Arthur, died at the age of 47 I had to go to work," he said.
"My first job was as a telegram boy at Arncliffe Post Office. I got a transfer to Kogarah and I got crook working in the wet weather and was in the hospital for a week. When I am out of hospital they sacked me for being off work for too long. There was no compensation in those days."
Mr Stephens got a job as a hat maker at Dunkley's Hat Mills (now Akubra) at Zetland.
He met his future wife, Harriet, known as Betty, at the picture show at Brighton-Le-Sands.
Mr Stephens enlisted in World War II, serving in the Ordnance Corp in New Guinea.
After the war he married Betty and they settled in Rockdale and raised their two sons, Malcolm and Gary.
He returned briefly to Dunkley's before working at McRobertson's chocolates and then at Concord Council where he worked for nine years in parks and gardens.
When a position came up at Rockdale Council's parks and gardens department he got the job and worked there for 30 years, retiring at the age of 65.
"I enjoyed working there. I made many friends while working on sports fields at the council," he said.
After he retired, Mr Stephens couldn't give up gardening and still gardens for about two hours every day.
"I recommend it," he said. "It's relaxing and, if you keep up with the work, it's pleasing to look at when it's done and happy to look at when it is in full flower in spring."
Away from the garden, Mr Stephens has a busy life.
"I got my licence renewed three weeks ago for another 12 months," he said. "It has a 5km limit but it serves me well to go to the shops."
And he goes to his local club, Rockdale Bizzo's every Friday with his son Mal.
When people ask him what is the secret of a long and happy life he says, "I had a very good wife. She and were partners. We had been going together for 83 years before she passed away two years ago at the age of 97. We just kept going and going. We were both loved gardening.
"I've got miles and miles of friends through the RSL and my old job at Rockdale Council," he said.
"I met a lot of people at the sports fields when I was working in the parks. I've still got a lot of good friends. I haven't got an enemy I can think of.
"I used to smoke, that was while I was in the army. I like a drink but not many. On Friday nights I have a beer.
"And I love my garden. I get quite a kick out of it.
"I recommend gardening to younger people. It gives them something to plan and talk about. You can't go racing around to clubs all the time. Have your club life but get out in the fresh air and play your sport or enjoy your garden, that's the main thing.
"And you have got to respect the person you are with. A lot of people these days don't.
"I tell people, do as they like, but do it properly."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.