All the wave action has moved north to Wanda this week as a small south swell has been doing its thing on the Bate Bay beaches.
Sitting around 2-3 ft. the forecast isn't very promising for the near future with more of the same to come and some sou-east onshores for the weekend.
The dredges are also doing their thing on the southern stretch fulfilling the NSW Govt and Councils contract to move 70,000 tonnes of river sand so we will see what effect this has on our banks moving forward into winter.
The banks at Wanda are pretty good with a couple to choose from with a left in front of the Bobby Brown viewing platform the pick.
The world's best surfers are making their way across the globe to Supertubos in Peniche, Portugal, for the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Presented by Corona, the third stop on the World Surf League 2023 Championship Tour .
A lucky few who traveled early have already scored all-time Supertubos barrels, and a lot more activity in the North Atlantic promises exciting action next week. The MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Presented by Corona holds a competition window from March 8 through 16, 2023.
Whilst Aussie Jack Robinson leads the mens rankings Connor O'Leary has slipped to 31st-well below the mid season cut line and needs a solid result.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
