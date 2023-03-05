The rubbish in the photo above was collected in just a small part of Cronulla on Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday.
A team of 20 volunteers cleaned up Shelly Park during the morning.
The group included the site organiser Mark Speakman, as well as Deputy Mayor Carol Provan, Cronulla Chamber of Commerce President Mark Aprilovic, 2023 Shire Environmental Citizen of the Year and Plastic Free Cronulla convenor Kal Glanznig and former Cronulla Sharks star Luke Lewis and his family.
Mr Speakman said cigarette butts were the biggest single source of litter.
"Most of the other litter consisted of small fragments," he said.
"There were no beverage containers or single use plastic bags (indicating the success of the container deposit scheme and the ban on single use plastic bags), nor face masks.
The national clean up event is held the first Sunday of March each year.
More than 20 million people have participated in Clean Up Australia activities and events over the past three decades.
Today the organisation behind the event focuses as much on preventing rubbish entering the environment as it is removing what has already accumulated.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
