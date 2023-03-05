St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cigarette butts the main litter collected by Clean Up Australia team at Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 6 2023 - 7:24am, first published 7:00am
Rubbish collected by a Clean Up Australia team at Shelly Park. Picture supplied

The rubbish in the photo above was collected in just a small part of Cronulla on Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday.

