Warren Saunders OAM, who died on March 1 at 88, was more than a wonderful cricketer.
He made a great contribution to the community as a businessman and fundraiser for charity.
Mr Saunders was also a board member of the St George Leagues Club and football club and played a pivotal role in the amalgamation with the Steelers to form the NRL's first joint venture.
His son John Saunders said his father was "an extremely warm, friendly and humble individual".
"He obviously had a very successful life, but that never changed the person. He treated everyone exactly the same."
Warren Saunders followed his father Frank into the insurance business and founded Warren Saunders Insurance Brokers in 1961, which he initially ran from his Peakhurst home.
The business moved to Forest Road, Peakhurst where it remained for about 50 years before relocating to a new office complex at Kirrawee eight years ago.
From humble beginnings, the business, which is now managed by John Saunders, has grown to have 50 staff and three offices, the others being at Chatswood and Wollongong.
For many years, Warren Saunders was on the fund-raising committee for Calvary Hospital, Kogarah and his efforts helped bring about a major development.
He was also on the board of the St George Building Society and St George Bank.
The St George Illawarra Dragons said in a statement the club was deeply saddened by his passing.
"Warren first served as the St George Dragons ball boy in the late 1940s including the 1949 grand final between St George and the South Sydney Rabbitohs," the club said.
"Saunders also worked as director and then deputy chairman of St George Leagues Club, and served on the board of the St George football club for more than a decade.
"Saunders played a pivotal role in St George and the Steelers forming the NRL premiership's first joint venture. In 2020, he was one of the selectors charged with choosing the Red V Team of the Century."
Mr Saunders spent his latter years at St Patrick's Green, Kogarah, which stands on the site of the original St George Leagues Club.
He is survived by two sisters, four children and grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday March 9, but because of the numbers expected to attend, friends are being encouraged to watch via livestream.
Details will be posted on the Warren Saunders Insurance Brokers website.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
