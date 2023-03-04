St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

There's no margin for error in Kogarah

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated March 4 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 2:30pm
The redistribution of boundaries saw Kogarah expand south, taking in Blakehurst from Oatley and Kogarah Bay from Rockdale.

Kogarah will be the most closely watched seat in State Election 2023.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

