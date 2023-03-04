There's no margin for error in Kogarah

Kogarah will be the most closely watched seat in State Election 2023.
Held by NSW Labor leader and contender for Premier, Chris Minns, it is also Labor's most marginal seat in the state with a margin of 0.1 per cent.
Held by Labor continuously since 1953, the seat of Kogarah holds 58,635 electors and occupies an area of 22 square-kilometres consisting of the suburbs of Allawah, Beverly Hills, Bexley, Bexley North, Blakehurst, Carlton, Carss Park, Hurstville, Kingsgrove, Kogarah, Kogarah Bay, Kyle Bay, Penshurst, South Hurstville.
The redistribution of boundaries saw Kogarah expand south, taking in Blakehurst from Oatley and Kogarah Bay from Rockdale. These changes reduced the Labor margin from 1.8 per cent to 0.1 per cent.
The seat of Kogarah was created in 1930 and has been a safe Labor seat since 1953. Labor has held the seat for 78 of the seat's 93 years.
It was previously held by Cherie Burton from 1999 to 2015 and by Brian Langton from 1983 to 1999.
Chris Minns first won the seat in 2015 with a margin of 5.4 per cent.
In 2019 Labor won 56.8 percent of the two-party-preferred vote in the north-east of the electorate, while the Liberal Party won more narrow majorities in the north-west (50.8 per cent) and the south (53.4 per cent).
In 2019 Liberal candidate Scott Yung secured 42.1 per cent of the vote (enjoying a swing of +7.9 per cent) and Chris Minns achieved 42.2 per cent, suffering a swing against Labor of -3.2 per cent.
The 2019 result on a two-part preferred result was: Labour 21,544 votes (51.8 per cent, a swing of-5.1) compared with Liberals, 20,073 votes (48.2 per cent a swing of +5.1).
In 2023, Chris Minns is facing a varied field including former City of Sydney Councillor Craig Chung, Greens candidate Tracey Yuen and independent Troy Stolz.
The Liberals endorsed their candidate Craig Chung less than a month out for the March 25 election date.
Mr Chung was a former City of Sydney Councillor for five years until 2021 and before that was on Ryde Council for four years.
Mr Minns was the deputy mayor of the former Hurstville Council.
Both Mr Minns and Mr Chung grew up in Kogarah, Mr Minns attending Marist Brothers Kogarah and Mr Chung attended Carlton South Public School and Sydney Technical High School in Bexley.
Mr Chung is the owner of an education export business. He said his small business experience spans the law, hospitality, education and agriculture and allows him to understand the pressures of small family business.
As well as commenting on broader state issues in his role as NSW Opposition leader, locally Mr Minns has campaigned against the M5 toll and its impact on traffic congestion on local streets.
If elected, he has promised to provide immediate toll relief by introducing a $60 weekly toll cap, rebuild Kogarah Public School and stop further privatisation of public assets.
Gaming industry whistleblower, Troy Stolz is challenging Chris Minns by running as an independent candidate in the seat of Kogarah.
Mr Stolz is a former compliance auditor for ClubsNSW and its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing manager.
Mr Stolz was a member of the Liberal Party but left in 2017 after becoming tired of the factional infighting.
He supports the introduction of a cashless gaming card and describes Mr Minn's idea of a limited trial of the card for 500 of the state's 92,000 machines as like "sprinkling salt across the Pacific Ocean."
Mr Minns replied that as Labor leader he has outlined a comprehensive plan to tackle problem gambling and money laundering in NSW
Greens candidate for Kogarah is Tracy Yuen was born and raised in Australia to Hong Kong and English immigrants.
She holds a Master of International Public Health and is an undergraduate in Medical Sciences.
For the past decade she has worked with communities who are fighting for better health outcomes across Asia and the Pacific.
Ms Yuen gave a passionate speech at the February 22 Bayside Council meeting in support of gambling harm minimisation, detailing the traumatic effect her mother's gambling addiction had on her family life.
