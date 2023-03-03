Appeal to find missing woman from Caringbah

Police are appealing for public assistance to find a woman missing from Caringbah.
Janenne Rowlands, 58, was last spoken to by a carer at about 7.45pm on Tuesday evening, February 28.
When she could not be contacted since and her carer could not locate her at her Caringbah home on Thursday, Sutherland Police were notified.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare as she lives with medical conditions.
Janenne is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155-160cm tall, thin build, with shoulder-length black/greying hair.
She was last seen at Miranda and uses public transport to get around Sutherland Shire.
Anyone with information on Janenne's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A geo-targeted text message has been sent to the Caringbah and surrounding areas. If you've received a text message from +61 444 444 444 it is not a scam.
