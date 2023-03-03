Heathcote Hotel will close in November this year, with the Princes Highway site poised for redevelopment.
The 7244 square metre site is being sold by Highland Commercial Property.
Under the B2 zoning, the site has mixed use options, including residential apartments, aged care, childcare, medical, retail and food and beverage.
Highland agent Luke Barbuto said the vendor had sold the hotel's licences, and so the sale was just for the land and building.
Mr Barbuto said the tenancy would expire in November and the pub would close.
"Whoever buys the property could choose to include a new pub and bring their own licences," he said.
Mr Barbuto said they were in discussions with a prospective buyer and a deal appeared fairly close.
The property was marketed by another agent in 2022, but was not sold.
The offer at that time included the hotel as a continuing business.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.