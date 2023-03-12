St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Gymea Bay Public School celebrates its Lily Festival 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 13 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With ideal weather setting in for a family fun day out, a popular school celebration returned with a budding bang this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.