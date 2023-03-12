With ideal weather setting in for a family fun day out, a popular school celebration returned with a budding bang this year.
Gymea Bay Public School's annual Lily Festival was a huge success on Sunday, March 12.
Although the last festival in 2019 seemed like a distant memory, you wouldn't know it - festivities went to plan and crowds flocked to attractions, as if nothing had changed since COVID-19 halted previous events.
The Lily Festival is the school's major fundraiser for the year, usually raking in thousands - with all money going straight back into the school for the benefit of children.
This year the plan is to fund solar panels on the school buildings, making it a sustainable hub of education.
With a gold coin on entry, families arrived in abundance, to see live music, student performances and grab tasty snack.
Kids were delighted with a variety of rides - a giant slide, dodgem cars, face painting and plenty of stalls and coffee for parents.
"It looks like we had between 5000 and 6000 visitors through the gates and we've exceeded all expectations on fundraising - raising well over $30,000," P&C vice president Rachel McDougall said.
"It was such an amazing day, with incredible support from the community, especially our army of parent volunteers. A big thank you to our generous sponsors."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
