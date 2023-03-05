St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sod turning marks start of work on major upgrade of Cronulla High School

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 5 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School executive (principal and deputy principals) and student leaders (captains, vice-captains), Mark Speakman and representatives of Schools Infrastructure (Department of Education) and building contractor Steven Edwards Construction at the sod turning to mark the start of work on the upgrade. Picture supplied

Work on a major additions that will "transform" Cronulla High School is under way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.