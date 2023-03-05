Work on a major additions that will "transform" Cronulla High School is under way.
The upgrade will provide 10 new permanent learning spaces, a new canteen, administration areas, and upgraded student and staff amenities.
A sod turning ceremony, involving Cronulla MP Mark Speakman, staff, P&C representatives and student leaders was held on March 1.
Mr Speakman said the state government investment would provide "high quality modern facilities that will transform the school to meet the needs of students and staff".
Mr Speakman thanked principal Tony Ibrahim, school staff and P&C members for their input into the design.
The project will be delivered in stages.
A new building with canteen, toilets and six learning spaces will be completed first.
This will be followed by the second new building to accommodate administration facilities and four new learning spaces.
Car park works, new landscaping and refurbishment work to create new staff amenities will also be carried out.
The entire project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
In addition to this upgrade project, work is due to begin this month on an upgrade of the school hall, which will expand the capacity by around 50 per cent
This will allow all students to be accommodated inside the hall at the one time.
Replacement shade structure works were completed in January 2023 in time for the first day of the school year.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
