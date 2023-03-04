St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hindu community celebrates Festival of Colours

March 5 2023 - 8:30am
Holi is the festival that welcomes in spring in India and is known as the Festival of Colours.

South Asian Hindi School of Kogarah will celebrate Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours on Sunday, March 12.

