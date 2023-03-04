South Asian Hindi School of Kogarah will celebrate Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours on Sunday, March 12.
Holi is the festival that welcomes in spring in India and is also known as the Festival of Spring, and the Festival of Love.
The festival will feature food stalls, music, dancing and the traditional playing with coloured powder and water using water guns.
Visitors are welcome to wear white and join in the event's colour-throwing aspect.
Holi is an ancient Hindu tradition and also one of the most popular festivals in Hinduism, signifying the triumph of good over evil.
The Holi festival is being presented by the South Asian Hindi School of Kogarah in conjunction with the Multicultural NSW.
"It is the festival that celebrates the diversity of India and the world all over, a festival where different traditions, tales, food, legends all intermingle with a cultural blast, and of course, a riot of colours.
"It is also the festival that teaches us to forget the differences of caste, creed, colour, overcome inhibitions created by gender and race and have fun in life with friends and strangers alike," said Hindi School of Kogarah spokesperson Manisha Shirodkar.
"A festival highlight is Holi special food. It's a bit sour, a bit sweet and a bit spicy.
"So come join Hindi School Kogarah's Holi festivities and eat, drink, sing and be merry and celebrate Holi in its true spirit."
Entry is free but registration is mandatory at: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/holi-festival-celebration-tickets
