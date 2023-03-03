Independent gambling reform candidate for Kogarah Troy Stolz has slammed claims by opposition leader Chris Minns that he is being 'run' by long-time gambling reform advocate Rev Tim Costello.
"I am fiercely independent and I am not being run by anybody," said Stolz.
The claims were made by Mr Minns in a profile story on the opposition leader in The Australian newspaper last weekend when he said: "Costello is running a candidate against me in Kogarah."
"It beggars belief that Chris Minns would stoop to questioning my independence and integrity," Mr Stolz said.
"I am my own man and I make my own decisions. I've had to make big decisions in my life as a whistleblower, and in my battle with cancer, and I'm now even more determined to challenge those who stand in the way of gambling reform, including Chris Minns. I understand Mr Minns may not like my position but to state that Rev Costello is 'running' me as a candidate is inaccurate and misleading.
"Rev Costello did not ask me to run for election and he is absolutely not "running" me. The fact is Rev Costello is an esteemed national voice on gambling reform and we happen to share the same views on what needs to change, as do a growing number of Australians.
"Chris Minns may not want me to run against him in Kogarah but he needs to respond to the issues rather than try to muddy the waters with false information and accusations."
A spokesperson for Mr Minns declined to comment.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
