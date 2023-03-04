St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Minns promises $60 weekly toll cap

By Jim Gainsford
March 4 2023 - 11:00am
"Since the introduction of the M5 East toll, an extra 7,500 vehicles have been recorded per day at the intersection of Forest Road and Stoney Creek Road," Chris Minns said. .

Labor leader and Kogarh MP Chris Minns said if elected he will provide immediate toll relief for motorists by introducing a $60 weekly toll cap.

