Minns promises $60 weekly toll cap

Labor leader and Kogarh MP Chris Minns said if elected he will provide immediate toll relief for motorists by introducing a $60 weekly toll cap.
And a Labor government would appoint Professor Alan Fels to lead a comprehensive review of the tolls network with the aim of reducing costs.
"After 12 years of a Liberal Government in NSW, Sydney has become the most tolled city in the world," Mr Minns said.
"Putting a toll on the M5 East, which was free and fully paid for by the taxpayer, has devastated our local community. The skyrocketing cost has pushed thousands of cars and trucks onto our local streets," he said.
"Since the introduction of the M5 East toll, an extra 7,500 vehicles have been recorded per day at the intersection of Forest Road and Stoney Creek Road.
"On nearby Harrow Road, the number of heavy vehicle movements has increased 300 per cent.
"That's 24 hours a day, seven days a week of intolerable noise, congestion and pollution. Our community has had enough.
"If I am elected Premier, I will provide immediate toll relief by introducing a $60 weekly toll cap and will keep the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Harbour Tunnel roads in public hands and return the revenue to drivers in the form of toll relief.
"My toll relief plan will cut the average truck toll by $8 which will get thousands of trucks back onto the M5 East."
