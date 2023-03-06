St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Miranda's Joel 'Mulga' Moore lists his Miranda house for sale

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 6 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Arguably the most colourful house to hit the market in Sutherland Shire, is this one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.