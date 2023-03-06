Arguably the most colourful house to hit the market in Sutherland Shire, is this one.
Owned by Sutherland Shire artist Joel 'Mulga' Moore, who is known for his quirky and popular creations, this Miranda property is certain to attract plenty of attention.
With four wall murals painted by Mulga, the house on Calliope Road has a unique vibe that holds sentimental vision.
Mulga, who has lived at the home with his wife Sarah and their three children, has created vibrant large-scale illustrations inside the house.
"I've enjoyed painting on the walls. My favourite room is the studio, where I also painted the ceiling. It's been my happy place where I do my art and get my inspiration," Mulga said.
"In the studio I've painted some flamingos on the roof, and behind my desk there's a wall of giraffes. The bear is a canvas painting I'm doing for someone in America. Behind that is a dolphin mural.
"I've also painted the art in the kids' bedrooms for each of their birthdays."
He hopes the buyer will appreciate his creative input.
"It's a good house for a young family, and even better if they are fans of my art," he said. "Obviously if they don't paint over it that would be pretty cool.
"Most houses on the market have standard white walls so it's pretty rare to have a few murals around from a local artist dude."
"We are taking all artworks that aren't painted on the walls, which are originals but are available to buy on my website, so its kind of like an art gallery."
Next up, Mulga is planning on painting murals for a "certain social media company", a cinema chain, sporting goods company and is collaborating on a Christmas brand.
He's also booked to paint murals at Cronulla High School, which is in the midst of a major re-build, and Miranda North Public School in coming months.
The auction is on March 25 at 10am through Pulse Property Agents, Miranda.
The family is moving closer to the beach so Mulga can chase his other passion, surfing.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.