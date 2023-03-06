St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St George Cricket giving back to the community

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 6 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Club President Kevin Greene will lead the walk.Picture John Veage

This Saturday, March 11, St George District Cricket Club will be conducting its annual 20 km Charity Walk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.