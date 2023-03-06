This Saturday, March 11, St George District Cricket Club will be conducting its annual 20 km Charity Walk.
This year's Walk has a special significance and will be dedicated to the memory of recently deceased Club Patron, Warren Saunders OAM.
Warren was highly respected by all who knew him and his contribution to St George DCC and so many groups across the community was outstanding.
Funds donated to the Walk will go to the St George Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF), our local, internationally renowned medical research hub.
Since 2015 SSMRF has been the St George DCC Charity Partner and the Walks have contributed over $100,000 to support their vital research work.
While the St George Club's primary function is to cultivate and foster cricketers it also recognises the importance of giving back to the community and certainly encourages this philosophy with players, the majority of whom are under 25.
The Club is proud to partner with SSMRF as they are undertaking some ground breaking research and are now recognised as one of the leading research institutions in the world.
A tax deductible donation to the Walk can be made by following this link:
