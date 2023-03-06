St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Aboriginal spears taken to England by Cook to be returned and displayed at Kurnell

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 7 2023 - 9:12am, first published 9:00am
The four spears that will be returned to Kamay (Botany Bay). Picture the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Cambridge

Four Aboriginal spears, which were taken to England by Lieutenant James Cook from Kamay (Botany Bay) in 1770, are to be brought home and will be displayed at the new Visitor Centre being built at Kurnell.

