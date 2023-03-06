Four Aboriginal spears, which were taken to England by Lieutenant James Cook from Kamay (Botany Bay) in 1770, are to be brought home and will be displayed at the new Visitor Centre being built at Kurnell.
Trinity College, Cambridge in the United Kingdom has agreed to permanently return the spears to the La Perouse Aboriginal community.
The move follows efforts by Indigenous leaders, Sutherland Shire Council and other advocates over decades to have the highly significant artefacts repatriated.
A joint announcement was made by the La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council, Cambridge Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology and the National Museum of Australia
Trinity College is asking the UK's Charity Commission to approve the transfer of legal title.
"It is hoped the spears will return to Australia and the La Perouse Aboriginal community within months and the community plans to display the spears at a new Visitor Centre being built at Kurnell, Botany Bay," the statement said.
La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council chairperson, Noeleen Timbery said the spears would be "preserved on country for future generations'.
"They are an important connection to our past, our traditions and cultural practices, and to our ancestors.
"With assistance from the National Museum of Australia and AIATSIS we will ensure these objects are preserved for our future generations and for all Australians.
"Our Elders have worked for many years to see their ownership transferred to the traditional owners of Botany Bay. Many of the families within the La Perouse Aboriginal community are descended from those who were present during the eight days the Endeavour was anchored in Kamay in 1770."
James Cook recorded that 40 spears were taken from the camps of Aboriginal people living at Botany Bay in April 1770.
Four were presented to Trinity College soon after Cook returned to England.
