Summer is technically over but Monday will throw you right back into a splash of sizzle.
The start of Autumn, while slightly cooler and darker in the early hours, is showing brighter signs of last month's flashback, with Sydney's southern suburbs expected to hit 36 degrees on March 6.
Monday is expected to be the hottest Sydney day in two years, due to heat gathering in the middle of NSW, as a low pressure trough sweeps through the state, driving up temperatures.
With some gentle breeze to soothe the sweat, shade will be a highly sought after reprieve, or better yet, a dip in nature's salty pool.
Bottleforest Long Daycare Early Learning Centre and Preschool at Engadine is ready to keep the kids cool.
"We have the air con pumping," early childhood teacher Alisha Taferner said.
"We've also asked the families to bring a cozzie for their kids today so they can have water play and get saturated. They'll get to throw some water balloons at their teachers, which they love to do.
"But it is more challenging on days like this because we have to keep the children indoors for longer periods. We were outside early this morning but had to go back inside at about 9am."
Temperatures will be even hotter at places like Shire Kebabs Cronulla, where trade doesn't slow come lunch time.
"When you go outside it feels like it's about 25 degrees because it gets over 40 in here," one of the staff, Ram, said. "It's hot. But it's business as usual."
Spare for thought also for hairdressers. "I'm just breathing my way through it," Nicole Hudson, hair and beauty salon owner at Cronulla said. "I've had back to back clients, all finishing with blow dries. You 100 per cent feel the heat more with the dryer but I've got the fans blowing."
A spokesperson for Sutherland Leisure Centre said the public pools would be busy as expected.
"It's hard to anticipate how many people will flock to the pool and splash park when we have warm weather like this, but fortunately we also have Engadine and Caringbah pool as options to escape the heat too, so there is plenty of space," she said.
"The indoor pool is a great option for young kids to get out of the belting sun."
Lifeguards are reminding swimmers to stay between the flags at the beach. Cinemas, libraries and shopping centres are also expected to be busier than usual, with people heading for air conditioning.
The fire danger and UV index remains high, and the hot temperature, though not as extreme, is predicted to continue into Tuesday, with a top of 34, and Wednesday (top of 30).
There won't be much of a chance for a cooling down until Thursday, when temperatures drop to a more comfortable 26 degrees, with the chance of rain by the end of the week.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
