A decision is due to be made this week as to whether Cronulla beachside cafe-restaurant Zimzala can keep its outdoor tables and umbrellas.
Zimzala proprietor Rebecca Nelson says the extra seating, along the eastern edge and at the southern end of the building, is justified because, since the start of the pandemic, people prefer to sit outdoors.
"I don't think it causes any obstruction to people walking along the Esplanade," she said.
"There is enough room for everyone.".
However, Sutherland Shire Council has received objections, which were due to be considered at a hearing of Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel on Tuesday night.
Zimzala received approval in 2020, during COVID, for the temporary use of 18 additional seats for a maximum of 52 days a year.
The venue has now applied to continue the arrangement, along with five umbrellas it has been using to provide shade when the sun is beating down.
Council staff have assessed the application and say it can be supported subject to a number of conditions.
One of the proposed conditions is that it be limited to three years to allow the situation to be reviewed.
Another condition would be that customers not be allocated to the outdoor seating on the eastern edge of the cafe if they are in groups of more than three or if they have bicycles, strollers or the like that might obstruct pedestrians on the Esplanade.
The council's assessment report said the application was referred to the planning panel because the site was within the foreshore area and the council had received eight unique submissions in response to the application.
Pedestrian access and congestion was one of the main issues raised.
"This has been addressed with conditions of consent to ensure impacts on foot traffic and the like on the pathway of the esplanade are limited, to reduce the impact on pedestrians and passers-by," the report said.
The report concluded "the application will not result in any significant impact on the environment or the amenity of nearby residents" and may be supported.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.