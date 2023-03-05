St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Photos | Chris Minns singles out his teacher father during Labor Party campaign launch at Hurstville

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 6 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chris Minns chose his home turf - the Marana Auditorium at Hurstville - for the Labor Party's official campaign launch on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.