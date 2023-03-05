St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Three in a row for Saints

John Veage
John Veage
Updated March 6 2023 - 11:52am, first published 9:00am
Surprise package St George City FA defeated Sydney Olympic thanks to a late Nathan Roberts goal as the hosts took out the match 1-0 at Penshurst Park on Saturday night. Picture Football NSW

Whilst neighbors Rockdale and Sutherland were battling it out for the Leader Cup, St George City defeated another National Premier Leagues NSW Men's heavyweight team thanks to a late Nathan Roberts goal beating Sydney Olympic 1-0 at Penshurst Park.

