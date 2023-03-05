The visitors took the win as St George and Sutherland contested the Norm O'Neill Trophy in First Grade at Glenn McGrath Oval just one day after the 15th Anniversary of his passing.
Norm O'Neill grew up in Bexley and played Green Shield for St George and by the time he was 16 he had made his First Grade debut in 1953-54. At 17 he had peeled off his maiden 1st Grade ton. In First Grade he amassed 3879 runs at 61.6 which included 12 centuries and a highest score of 201 not out.
He made his 1st Class debut at age 18 and scored 13859 runs at 50.9 including 45 centuries.
He played 42 Tests for Australia and scored 2779 runs including 6 centuries.
In the season of 1965-66 he transferred to Sutherland for their inaugural 1st Grade season and scored 168 in their first game ironically against his former club. He scored a further 1087 runs for Sutherland.
In the first innings last week Saints batted first accumulating 350 runs on a good Caringbah pitch, Luke Bartier top scoring with 108 runs and Nick Stapleton 97.
Sutherland in reply held out with skipper Tom Doyle and young opener Sam Konstas both reaching 76 before a collapse after Jarryd Biviano was bowled for 19 by Joshua Moors saw them all out for 219.
Moors took 4 for 38 runs in a great day out- Raf McMillan taking 3-46 and Tom McKenzie 2-16.
It was also a week that saw Saints veteran Blues paceman Trent Copeland play his final match for NSW, ending as the state's third-highest wicket-taker in the Sheffield Shield competition.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
