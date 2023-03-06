There's nothing sweeter than a frozen treat on a hot day, so it's no surprise ice cream shops were flat out on Monday, filling the display tubs faster than you can say 'double scoop please.'
The tubs at Cronulla Ice Creamery were flying out the door on March 6, with temperatures soaring to a sticky peak of 36 degrees, after the weekend produced its busiest period in a decade.
The shop, which has been in the suburb for the past 31 years, was preparing for another rush since the early morning.
"The weekend was unbelievable," proprietor Harry Adam said. "Best in 10 years."
"On Monday, we made all the ice-cream in the morning so when customers come the display is full and ready to go - and it's all going to go."
Peak line-up is usually the afternoon, he said.
"People usually drive by when it gets hot in their houses and they come to Cronulla to get the sea breeze," Mr Adam said.
"The school kids get off the train and come by. The most popular ice-cream flavour is rainbow. People also love the Gaytime, Ferrero Rocher, cookies and cream. It's always the cone over the cup, it's more traditional.
"And even though it's a school day, they come and have dinner and get dessert after. We get lots of people from the western suburbs too."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.