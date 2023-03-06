"Passion and hard work can only get you so far," says Rocky Pitarelli, who is closing long-standing Caruso's Italian restaurant and pizza bar at Gymea after a five-year struggle to make ends meet.
"Food costs are up 60 per cent - that's if I can get it with shortages - and electricity and labour costs are rising every week," he said.
"To be a mum and dad operation is very hard."
Sunday March 12 will be the last trading day for the restaurant on the corner of Kingsway and Gymea Bay Road.
Rocky and Kerrin Pitarelli reopened Caruso's - one of the shire's best-known eateries - in 2018 after it was closed earlier that year by the previous owners.
Mr Pitarelli was head chef at Caruso's from 1999 to 2006, and he set out to recapture "the glory days".
"It used to be a great restaurant," he told the Leader in 2018.
"Everyone has a Caruso's story; I reckon half the babies in the shire followed a night out at Caruso's.
"I am going to breathe new life, new energy, into it."
Mr Pitarelli said this week they had tried everything to keep the business afloat.
"Passion and hard work can only get you so far in life, but we have not been able to maintain our pot of gold, and running this high expense venue is very difficult without a war chest.
"Kerrin and I have always been a humble, hard working husband and wife team.
"I'm proud how creative and innovative we have been in the past five years.
"We are so sad but know it's just how it is, we know it's time to say good bye and thank you."
Mr Pitarelli said it had been "a roller coaster for five years".
"It's nobody's fault, we are a victim of circumstances," he said.
"Gladys and ScoMo did such a great job helping small businesses throughout Covid, but these days we have no support, no help from either government.
"Our reviews are good. We make mistakes - we are only human - but generally we get it right .
"We are loved by our community, but still unable to make enough money in our venue to pay our bills and draw a wage to live .
"We have been as creative and innovative as we can, but sadly I don't feel that we have a future in this current climate as a business because cost-of-living affects restaurants the most. We are not a necessity.
"Please tell the shire 'thank you and goodbye'.
"It's been amazing to be a part of the community even though we have been left with a large bill to pay for the experience
"I have experienced the joy of people enjoying my passion on a plate, it's just a shame we could not make it."
Mr Pitarelli said he did not know where they would go from here.
"I honestly don't know - we have worked seven days for so long," he said.
"I've reached out to a few friends in the events industry to see if we can get something.
"My main concern is our bills. You run 30 day accounts, and they all need to be paid .
"Whatever comes our way we will deal with it as a humble hard working couple. We never shy away from our responsibilities in life ,
"We can hold our heads high. We did the best we could and that's all we can do.
"Seventeen years of my life have been under this roof .
"This week won't be sad, it's a celebration of my restaurant journey .
"I've always joked that one day I might write a book titled 'Why did I open a restaurant?' I might just do that."
Caruso's will open this week for the last time from Wednesday to Friday 4pm to 9pm and Saturday and Sunday 11am to 9pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
