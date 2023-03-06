St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Couple lose five-year battle to keep Caruso's restaurant and pizza bar at Gymea afloat

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 7 2023 - 7:50am, first published 7:00am
Rocky Pitarelli in happier times at Caruso's in Gymea.

"Passion and hard work can only get you so far," says Rocky Pitarelli, who is closing long-standing Caruso's Italian restaurant and pizza bar at Gymea after a five-year struggle to make ends meet.

