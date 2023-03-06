St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tarsha Gale team punished as NRL Dragons prepare for start

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Harvey Norman Tarsha Gale Dragons team upset Cronulla last week but were shown up by the Steelers last start. Picture John Veage

It was supposed to be a victorious homecoming for the Sharks Harvey Norman Women's Premiership team and the under-19 Tarsha Gale Sharks who played the Dragons in the curtain raiser in a big Sunday of women's rugby league last week at Pointsbet Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.