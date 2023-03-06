It was supposed to be a victorious homecoming for the Sharks Harvey Norman Women's Premiership team and the under-19 Tarsha Gale Sharks who played the Dragons in the curtain raiser in a big Sunday of women's rugby league last week at Pointsbet Stadium.
The return of two of their stars, plus they were on home soil for the first time in 2023, had the home team keen to turn around their fortunes.
They also had a lot to play for ahead of an expected signings frenzy for the 2023 NRL Telstra Women's Premiership's sixth year which the Sharks have now joined with the Dragons - but they went down 21-22 to the Bulldogs.
The NRLW contracting window is not open despite the financial terms of the first-ever women's collective bargaining agreement being settled last week - the expansion of four NRLW teams has opened the door for a flurry of player movement and the Red V might lose some players.
In the Tarsha Gale Cup the Sharks were aiming to bounce back after a last up loss, a team lacking a little in size but certainly not in heart or skill, and they played a Dragons team which came into the game following a draw against the Panthers.
The underdog Dragons took no prisoners in the derby taking the ball to the Sharks driving through their line causing missed tackles and apart from a fightback mid game where the Sharks started to fire up, missed conversions cost them going down 14-22 to the Red V girls.
Things didn't quite go to plan on Saturday for the Dragons in their round five clash when they took on their sister club the Steelers at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
The Saints were dealt a hard lesson letting in nine tries, in a 46-0 thrashing at their home ground. It was 22-0 at half time so the coach's pep talk didn't work out and they now sit in 11th.
This Saturday with three games left in the season they play the Manly Sea Eagles in a round six clash at 1pm at Mascot Oval.
In the NRL plenty of expectation will be on the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2023 after missing a place in the finals for the past four seasons, including two under coach Anthony Griffin.
They'll require a fast start to get their season on track and are guaranteed two points from the opening round after being the first club to receive the bye in the 2023 expanded 17-team competition.
It is what happens in the next four weeks which is likely to determine the direction their season takes, with matches against the Titans on Sunday night at Netstrata Jubilee, Broncos (away), Sharks (home) and Dolphins (home).
The Dragons won 12 of their 24 matches last season but still finished 10th after a post-Origin slump in which they lost five games in six weeks -the club does have local talent coming up through the ranks.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.