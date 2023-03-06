Dean Sharman and his gym mates ran 14km last Saturday March 4 in the dark at 5:30am from Lean Performance gym in Taren Point to Shelly beach at South Cronulla and back-in memory of his daughter Georgia who was stillborn in 2021.
Dean said the Stillbirth Foundation Australia fundraiser was in memory of their beautiful daughter who left them far too soon.
"Georgia was loved from the moment we knew of her existence and will forever be part of our story," he said
"The day we found out Georgia's heart stopped beating was the worst day of our lives, no one can ever prepare you for that. We were completely unaware of the impact of stillbirth and wish we held more knowledge.
"Nothing will ever bring our baby back, but we will forever be grateful for the love, support and kindness that surrounded us- she will always be with us, just in a different way."
The run raised $6000 for the foundation-you can still donate at Stillbirth Foundation/runforgeorgia
