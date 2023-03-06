St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Stillbirth Foundation Australia fundraiser

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated March 6 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 12:30pm
Helping to raise money for the Stillbirth Foundation. Picture John Veage

Dean Sharman and his gym mates ran 14km last Saturday March 4 in the dark at 5:30am from Lean Performance gym in Taren Point to Shelly beach at South Cronulla and back-in memory of his daughter Georgia who was stillborn in 2021.

