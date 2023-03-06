It wasn't an ideal start to the 2023 NRL season but the Sharks are still in good company after a weekend of upsets and drama's.
The Jersey Flegg Sharks did their bit for morale opening their 2023 campaign with a gritty win over Souths in a match played at PointsBet Stadium before the NRL.
The Sharks defended grimly for long periods of the match, with an individual effort from, Max Riolo inside the final 10 minutes of the match, the five eighth splitting the line then winning a 30-metre dash to the try line, sealing a 24-6 victory.
In the main attraction South Sydney proved too strong for Cronulla in an error-riddled but entertaining clash to start their 2023 season on a winning note, claiming a 27-18 win in front of a sell out crowd .
The Sharks were right in the match in the first half, despite many downplaying their chances with reigning Dally M Medal winner Nicho Hynes out with a calf strain and were playing to their team combinations.
His replacement number seven Braydon Trindall made the most of his time in the jumper in the first half, with his kicking game both in general play and converting tries - as well as an impressive try-scoring effort of his own - keeping the side in touch with an aggressive Bunnies outfit.
The Sharks have won only one of their past nine Round 1 games and ultimately while the game was entertaining and intense in stages, both sides were guilty of poor errors, with Sharks producing 14 and the Rabbitohs 13.
In bad news Wade Graham's hopes of reaching the magical 300-game milestone could hinge on a decision to challenge an uncommon reckless tackle charge for his bone-jarring hit on South Sydney's Davvy Moale.
Graham faces a three-match ban if he accepts an early guilty plea, but four if he unsuccessfully fights it .
While personal records aren't everything for Graham, a suspension will deliver a huge blow to any bid to bring up 300 NRL games this season. The veteran back-rower needs a further 22 appearances to reach the mark in what is likely to be his final NRL season.
This week, the Sharks will head to CommBank Stadium to take on another first up loser-the Parramatta Eels on Friday night.
