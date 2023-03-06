What is educational leadership?

As an educational leader, your role as a teacher doesn't end, it just evolves. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Education is a critical aspect of our society - it's the foundation upon which individuals build their lives. However, education is not just about imparting knowledge; it is also about developing leaders who can shape and influence the future.



Educational leadership is the practice of leading and managing educational institutions, with the aim of providing quality education that meets the needs of students and prepares them for the challenges of the future. As an educational leader, your role as a teacher doesn't end, it just evolves.

What does being an educational leader encompass?

Educational leadership comprises a wide range of skills and responsibilities that are required to manage educational institutions effectively.



This includes managing finances, setting strategic goals, developing policies and procedures, implementing curriculum and programs, managing staff and students (this is a big one!), and ensuring that the institution is meeting its objectives. Educational leaders must have a deep understanding of the education system, as well as a strong commitment to improving the quality of education and the well-being of those around them.



Good teachers come from happy, fulfilled workers, and part of your role as an educational leader is to ensure your staff have high well-being, while still fulfilling the requirements of the job.

The role of an educational leader is critical in ensuring that educational institutions provide high-quality education that meets the needs of students too. They must have a vision for the future and be able to communicate that vision to staff, students, parents, and the wider community.



Educational leaders must also be able to adapt to changing circumstances, identify and address problems, and develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of students and the institution. It's a huge responsibility, only for a passionate and organised individual, but immensely fulfilling when done in a supportive work environment.



This role might attract a title such as Course Coordinator, Educational Supervisor, or even Unit Chair, depending on your workplace.

Why is educational leadership important?

Educational leadership is critical because it ensures that educational institutions provide a quality education that meets the needs of students. Effective educational leadership can have a significant impact on student learning outcomes, as well as on the overall success of the institution.



Educational Leaders are the backbone of our universities, TAFEs, and schools. Quality educational leadership can create a positive culture within the institution, where staff and students feel valued, and their contributions are recognised and rewarded. This, in turn, creates a positive learning environment that is conducive to academic success.

Holistically, educational leadership is important because it can shape the future of education. Educational leaders are responsible for setting the strategic direction of the institution, developing policies and procedures that support the institution's goals, and implementing innovative solutions that address the challenges faced by the institution.



Good educational leaders can identify emerging trends and adapt to changing circumstances, ensuring that the institution remains relevant and responsive to the needs of students and the wider community. A Masters in Educational Leadership is an excellent way to develop the skills and knowledge required to be an effective educational leader.



Graduates of the program are well-prepared to take on leadership roles in educational institutions, including schools, TAFEs, universities, and government agencies.

Educational leadership in Australia

Educational leadership is a critical issue in Australia, as the quality of education provided by educational institutions has a significant impact on the future of the country. Australia has a highly decentralised education system, with responsibility for education shared between the federal, state, and territory governments.



This has led to a diverse range of approaches to education across the country, with different institutions and regions facing unique challenges.

In recent years, there has been a growing focus on the importance of educational leadership in Australia. The Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL) was established in 2010 to provide national leadership for the Australian education sector. AITSL works to improve the quality of teaching and leadership in Australian schools and supports the development of effective educational leaders, including ensuring that migrant teachers in Australia meet the requirements to teach here.



For someone with the right education, this provides a bounty of opportunities to work in the Australian teaching field as a strong leader.

One of the main focuses of AITSL is the development of the Australian Professional Standards for Teachers and Principals. These standards outline the knowledge, skills, and attributes required for effective teaching and educational leadership in Australia.



The standards provide a framework for professional learning and development for teachers and educational leaders, and they are used to guide the selection, appraisal, and development of teachers and educational leaders across the country.

The National School Leadership Strategy includes a range of programs and initiatives designed to support the development of effective educational leaders. These include the Principal Certification Program, which provides a pathway for aspiring and current principals to develop the skills and knowledge required for effective educational leadership.



The strategy also includes a range of resources and tools to support the development of effective educational leadership, including the Leadership Pathways website, which provides information on career pathways in educational leadership and development opportunities for aspiring leaders.

Other organisations and programs supporting educational leadership

In addition to the initiatives of AITSL, there is also a range of other organisations and programs focused on educational leadership in Australia. For example, the Australian Council for Educational Leaders (ACEL) is a professional association for educational leaders that provides a range of professional learning and development opportunities.



The Leadership Institute of Western Australia is another organisation focused on educational leadership, providing leadership development programs for teachers and school leaders in Western Australia.

The role of educational leadership in education

Educational leadership is a critical aspect of education that ensures institutions provide a quality education that meets the needs of students. Educational leaders play a vital role in shaping the future of education and creating a positive learning environment that supports student success.



In Australia, there is a growing focus on the importance of educational leadership, with AITSL providing national leadership for the education sector and a range of other organisations and programs supporting the development of effective educational leaders.