Hurstville Private Hospital is the first in Australia to use a new robotic system that is designed to treat patients using minimally invasive procedures.
The latest technology called Hugo Robotic Assisted Surgery (RAS) system, when applied in certain soft tissue procedures, offers the potential for fewer complications, less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, faster return to normal activities, and smaller scars compared to open surgery.
During procedures, the surgeon sits at an open console, which displays a high-definition 3D view of the surgical field and it enables them to precisely control the robotic arms and instruments and maintain communication with operating room staff.
The surgeon who performed the first procedures was gynaecologist, Danny Chou.
"Hugo RAS is the latest surgical robotic platform with enhanced capability that facilitates surgical procedures and it's a very exciting advancement in the field of minimal invasive gynaecological surgery," he said.
"This is an incredibly exciting moment for Hurstville Private Hospital as we continue to expand our portfolio of offerings in robotic-assisted surgery," Hurstville Private's Deputy Chief Executive Officer Martina Goddard, said.
"The Hugo RAS system is an investment in our patients and underscores our commitment to provide them with the latest advancements in medical technology and the best possible care."
Hurstville Private has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation; the first hospital in Sydney to be recognised with the accreditation.
