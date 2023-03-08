St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos | Rebirth of Sutherland Entertainment Centre complete with formal opening of The Pavilion

Updated March 8 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:15pm
A gala concert was held for the reopening of the Sutherland Entertainment Centre, renamed The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, following a $41 million upgrade.

