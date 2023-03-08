A gala concert was held for the reopening of the Sutherland Entertainment Centre, renamed The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, following a $41 million upgrade.
Sutherland Shire Council invited guests from a broad cross section of the community to event on Saturday night, March 4.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, "I've been blown away by the feedback I've received since the event from people who were thrilled to finally get to see the new venue in action and who were amazed at the quality of the performances on the night".
"As well as big name performers like Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano and David Campbell, it was great to see some truly amazing performances from local talent as well, including a vocal performance from Miranda Musical Theatre Group, fantastic tap performance from students at Ettingshausens Dance Theatre and a stirring piece from the Sutherland Shire Symphony Orchestra.
"The revitalisation of our showpiece performing arts venue has been a real passion project of mine for the 11 years I have served on Council, so to finally be able to officially open this magnificent new facility and to welcome so many members of our community through the doors to see it at its best."
